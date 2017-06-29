Two dead, one seriously injured in serious wreck in southwest Charlotte

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, two people were pronounced dead in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and vehicle on Steele Creek and Westinghouse Commons Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m.

One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said drivers should expect delays in the area.

It is unclear what caused the wreck. According to WBTV's Sky3, the road has been shut down. Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigate the crash.

No names have been released.

