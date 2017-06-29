Man and 14-year-old killed, 11-year-old seriously injured in crash in SW Charlotte

A man and a teenager were killed and an 11-year-old was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, two people were pronounced dead in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Volkswagen Jetta on Steele Creek and Westinghouse Commons Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m.

Those killed were later identified as 32-year-old Ignacio Cordova, who was driving the Volkswagen, and a 14-year-old male whose name is not being released due to his age.

An 11-year-old girl, whose name is also not being released, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the car hit the semi-truck head-on. Police said the driver of the semi was not injured.

Several witnesses rushed to the scene after the crash.

"We rushed over there to make sure everyone was OK, and when we saw the adults we knew they would not make it," Vernon Deibert said. "There was like five of us that were here. We were here before police showed up."

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Investigators said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. They are still working to determine if the Volkswagen was speeding at the time.

