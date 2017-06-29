Sex offenders added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list

Two people have been added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list.

Tony Andrew Messineo, 29, and Benjamin Hawthorne, 51, are both wanted for failing to notify of change of address by a registered sex offender.

Messineo is described as being around 5'02" and 125 pounds. His last known location was in the Salisbury/Rockwell area.

Hawthorne is described as being around 5'11" and 200 pounds. He was last seen in Salisbury.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-216-8772

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.