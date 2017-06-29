Sex offenders added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 37-year-old David Lechristopher Thomas was identified as a suspect in robberies at two east Charlotte Quick Trips.More >>
Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.More >>
According to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Michael Dean Powers, from Boone, was charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child.More >>
President Donald Trump’s staff has taken notice of a Republican LGBT group in Charlotte that was banned this month from participating in the city’s annual gay pride parade.More >>
Tony Andrew Messineo, 29, and Benjamin Hawthorne, 51, are both wanted for failing to notify of change of address by a registered sex offender.More >>
