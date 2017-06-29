Almond Buttercrunch Crackers

Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray
1 cup butter
1 cup packed dark or light brown sugar
1 tsp pure almond extract
1 1/2 sleeves ( about 36) saltine crackers
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup slivered almonds
1.) Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2.) Line an 11 x 17 or 10 x 15 inch jelly pan with aluminum foil and tuck into edges and over sides. Spray generously with cooking spray.
3.) Line jelly pan with saltines in one layer, tightly together without overlapping. Break saltines in half to complete last row, if needed.
4.) in a small to medium saucepan, blend butter and brown sugar over medium high to high heat until bowling, then turn down to a gentle rolling boil for about 4 minutes until bubbly and caramel colored. Add almond extract.
Pour evenly over saltines and carefully straighten any crackers that move.
5.) Place in oven for 10 minutes. While waiting, chop nuts.
6.) remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with chocolate chips. Let stand 3 to 5 minutes to melt and carefully spread with spatula evenly over toffee.
7.) Sprinkle evenly with slivered almonds, carefully press into chocolate.
8.) Place in refrigerator until chilled- 30 min. Crack into pieces and place in airtight container.