Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray

1 cup butter

1 cup packed dark or light brown sugar

1 tsp pure almond extract

1 1/2 sleeves ( about 36) saltine crackers

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup slivered almonds

1.) Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2.) Line an 11 x 17 or 10 x 15 inch jelly pan with aluminum foil and tuck into edges and over sides. Spray generously with cooking spray.

3.) Line jelly pan with saltines in one layer, tightly together without overlapping. Break saltines in half to complete last row, if needed.

4.) in a small to medium saucepan, blend butter and brown sugar over medium high to high heat until bowling, then turn down to a gentle rolling boil for about 4 minutes until bubbly and caramel colored. Add almond extract.

Pour evenly over saltines and carefully straighten any crackers that move.

5.) Place in oven for 10 minutes. While waiting, chop nuts.

6.) remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with chocolate chips. Let stand 3 to 5 minutes to melt and carefully spread with spatula evenly over toffee.

7.) Sprinkle evenly with slivered almonds, carefully press into chocolate.

8.) Place in refrigerator until chilled- 30 min. Crack into pieces and place in airtight container.