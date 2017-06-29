Hickory man faces years in prison for cocaine trafficking

A Hickory man accused of trafficking cocaine will spend between 35 and 51 months in prison.

Court officials announced Thursday that 29-year-old Christopher Market Propst pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine by sale.

Propst was also given a suspended sentence of 14 to 26 months for possession of a firearm by felon and ordered to pay a mandatory fine of $50,000.

"[Propst] sold cocaine to an undercover officer in February 2016 and also was found to be in possession of a handgun and shotgun during execution of a search warrant at his residence that same month," officials with the Catawba County Justice Center said.

Propst was previously convicted of possession of cocaine in February 2006.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.