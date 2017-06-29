Submissions being accepted for Rowan Helping Ministries' Christmas card

Artwork submissions are being accepted at Rowan Helping Ministries for the cover of the annual Christmas Honor Card.

Work submitted should represent Rowan Helping Ministries' mission and its 30-year history of serving neighbors in need, ministry officials say.

"Rowan Helping Ministries’ mission is 'to serve, through cooperative community action, our neighbors in Rowan County who are in crisis, by providing essential life needs and educating and empowering them to break the cycle of crisis.' Its motto is 'Putting God’s Love Into Action,'" Rowan Helping Ministries says.

One artist's work will be selected to appear on the front of the ministries' 2017 Christmas card. The winning artist will be honored at an unveiling reception in October.

Below are the requirements for the artists' 2016 submissions:

Artwork size can be 5x7, 7x10, 9x12½ or 10x14.

Please make sure to bleed the color outside of dimension chosen to allow for cropping.

Artist signature should be well inside dimension lines.

Theme and title of artwork will be the choice of the artist.

Please include artist name, artwork title and medium used on a separate sheet with artwork submission.

Artwork will become the property of Rowan Helping Ministries

Submission deadline is August 4, 2017 by 5 p.m.

"The Christmas Honor Card, a holiday tradition for two decades, is a wonderful way to recognize a friend, teacher, co-worker or family member by making a minimum donation of $5.00 in their honor to Rowan Helping Ministries," Rowan Helping Ministries says.

Funds raised are used to support the many programs and services of Rowan Helping Ministries. Last year, the project raised more than $28,000 to help people in need.

For more information and to receive a submission form, contact Karen Taylor at 704-637-6838, extension 100.

