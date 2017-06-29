TSA steps up security measures at Charlotte airport

TSA officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are stepping up security measures as nearly 60,000 people are expected to travel through the airport over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security is rolling out enhanced security on international flights to the United States as terrorist groups around the globe say they're planning to get bombs on U.S. passenger planes.

Some of these measures include enhanced screenings of electronic devices, more thorough passenger vetting and additional canine detectives.

Airport officials say they are anticipating a busy travel week and encourage passengers to plan ahead. The airport's parking spaces grew to 30,357 this week with the addition of 475 permanent spaces to Long Term 2.

"Originating passenger numbers (travelers who begin their trip at CLT) have been high since the closing of schools and this weekend will be no exception. Originating passenger numbers are projected to peak on Friday, June 30 (this is in addition to the more than 120,000 passengers who connect through CLT daily)," airport officials say.

TSA officials have made the following predictions for Fourth of July weekend travelers:

Thursday, June 29 - 31,110

Friday, June 30 - 32,490

Saturday, July 1 - 26,990

Sunday, July 2 - 24,840

Monday, July 3 - 24,520

Tuesday, July 4 - 23,160

Airport officials advise travelers arrive two hours prior to a domestic a domestic flight and three hours prior to an international flight.

The hourly deck is available for drop off and pick up and is free for the first hour.

