Gaston County house fire shuts down part of Lowell Road

A house fire shut down a road in Gaston County early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Lowell Road at Oakland Drive in Lowell around 4:11 a.m.

Firefighters believe the home was vacant at the time and say the porch, attic and dining room sustained damage.

Lowell Road was closed for a time as fire officials investigated.

The cause remains under investigation.

