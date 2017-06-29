First Alert Day declared for Friday

It's been a comfortable week so far with low humidity and below average temperatures. But, starting today, you'll begin to feel a gradual increase in the humidity and temperatures will be back up into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Still, there's little chance for any rain.

Friday has been declared a First Alert Day, as lots of clouds are expected to be around the area, right from the get-go and rain will quickly overspread the region from southwest to northeast. Because of the extensive cloud cover, the severe weather threat appears low but afternoon readings will be well below normal - as in mostly in the 70s.

The rain will gradually taper down Friday night, but there will still be a few lingering showers around during the evening hours.

As for the weekend, it will feel pretty tropical with highs both days will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will be back to what they were last weekend. Remember that? There will also be a small chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Next week, the heat will continue with highs in the low 90s through July 4th. But storm chances do look a little bit lower through the Holiday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.