First Alert: Band of rain, some lightning may disrupt uptown activities

FRIDAY 8:45 P.M.

After a lull in earlier evening showers, we are now tracking a band of rain that is poised to roll right through uptown Charlotte within the next hour.

A few lightning strikes are also developing within this line, so it may disrupt the Knights game in progress and the fireworks display afterwards.

The rain should not last more than an hour- so if there is a delay hopefully the festivities can still be completed later this evening.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

FRIDAY 3:30 P.M.

As of this afternoon, we continue to see spotty light showers and patches of rain, and based on our current computer model guidance, it looks like this relatively light trend will keep up through the early evening. So while we won't expect anything terribly heavy during the evening commuting hours through 5 or 6 p.m., there could still be nuisance light showers.

The more disruptive weather may arrive later on this evening, because while the next few hours look light, there are agreeing signs among our models that some heavier bands or batches of rain may move back through later on this evening, roughly between 7-9 p.m. There are likely some fireworks displays planned for close to this time, with fireworks planned for after the Knights game in Uptown Charlotte and another big display planned in Lancaster, SC. So these hours could be soggy which may put a damper on things.

However, the good news is that even if there is a delay around this time period, it looks like most of the steadiest rain shifts east by about 10 or so, and beyond that the activity should wind back down through the remainder of the night.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

FRIDAY 7:30 A.M.

Friday has been declared a First Alert Day, as rain overspreads the region from southwest to northeast. Because of the extensive cloud cover, the severe weather threat appears low but afternoon readings will be well below normal - mostly in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew points will also be in the low 70s which means the reprieve from the humidity is coming to a harsh end.

The rain will gradually taper down tonight, but there will still be a few lingering showers around during the evening hours. Overnight lows will be on the muggy side, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

As for the weekend, it will feel pretty tropical with highs both days in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels will stay high and there will also be a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of Saturday afternoon's storms may be on the strong side, so keep that in mind if making outdoor plans. Sunday may be a little less active and probably the quieter day of the weekend.

Next week, the heat will continue with highs in the low 90s through July 4th and probably beyond, but storm chances do look a little bit lower through the holiday.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend, stay safe.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

THURSDAY 10:30 P.M.

There’s been a rather dramatic change in the forecast centering on Friday.

In short, a First Alert Day – our way of providing you a “head’s up” – has been declared for Friday because of cool, cloudy and wet weather coming our way.

High pressure has been our friend all week long, promoting sunny skies, low humidity and cooler-than-average temperatures.

That high is now sliding off the Carolina coast and changing its character. On the back side of the high, southerly breezes are helping to push the humidity back up and eventually cloud cover will become pretty thick tonight. Still mostly sunny today with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s, and we’ll remain dry tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

By Friday, clouds will lower and thicken and rain over the mountains (starting pre-dawn) will gradually push east and set the tone for the day. Many communities, especially in western sections of the WBTV viewing area will hold in the cool 70s all day long.

Rain chances will still be low around Charlotte during the morning commute but will ramp up during the day and showers look likely for the afternoon and evening hours before tapering down early Saturday.

Because there will likely be heavy cloud cover around and the likelihood of rain, our severe weather threat looks to be pretty low Friday, though thunder rumbles are possible, especially south and east of Charlotte

By the weekend, readings will jump. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Maybe a little lower rain chance on Sunday with more sunshine and afternoon readings rising into the lower 90s. High humidity can be expected both days.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.