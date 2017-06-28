Money to replace aging school buses cut from SC budget

Education leaders in South Carolina are warning of possible dire consequences after $20 million in money to buy new school buses was vetoed by the governor.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Molly Spearman has been pushing for additional money to replace most of the state’s buses, many of which were purchased in 1994 and 1995.

Lawmakers set aside money to purchase a fleet of new buses this year using funds from the state lottery. But the provision was vetoed by Henry McMaster, who said purchasing buses was an improper use of the funds.

Spearman has said the older the state’s school buses get, the more problems that will arise on the vehicles that transport thousands of children each day.

“Our buses have over 300,000 miles, some of them pushing half a million miles,” she said. “We drive 82M miles a year, transport 350,000 students each day, so there are going to be issues.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.