Small plane crash

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Breaking tonight—a single engine plane crashed near a small airport at Ocean Isle, NC. We’re checking on the identity of the pilot as two people were taken to a trauma center after the crash.
The North Mecklenburg rescue squad is closing after 60 years. Tonight, our reporter Alex Giles is asking how losing these volunteers will affect response time in the Huntersville area.
In my Crime Stoppers investigation, I’ve got exclusive video and audio of a man who hid a shotgun in his pants, pulled it out, then robbed a gaming parlor. At one point, the stick-up appears to get violent. Watch and help police identify the crooks.
Also, tonight, Charlotte’s “Most Beloved” John Hancock was inducted into the WBT Radio Hall of Fame. To which I say, it’s about time. Congratulations old buddy.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue relies heavily on fresh produce donations from Harris Teeter to feed hundreds of birds they're nursing back to health.More >>
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue relies heavily on fresh produce donations from Harris Teeter to feed hundreds of birds they're nursing back to health.More >>
The rescue squad posted a letter on social media announcing that they will run their final call on Friday.More >>
The rescue squad posted a letter on social media announcing that they will run their final call on Friday. ?More >>
A suspect has been charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a man who was found dead in a car in west Charlotte in November 2016.More >>
A suspect has been charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a man who was found dead in a car in west Charlotte in November 2016.More >>
County leaders delayed a vote on the matter until they heard from city leaders. The county wanted an answer by August 1, but say that will not happen.More >>
County leaders delayed a vote on the matter until they heard from city leaders. The county wanted an answer by August 1, but say that will not happen.More >>
Crafted headstones honor the founding fathers and their families who are connected to the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, but beyond the enclosed stone wall sits another group of graves.More >>
Crafted headstones honor the founding fathers and their families who are connected to the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, but beyond the enclosed stone wall sits another group of graves.More >>