Small plane crash

Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Breaking tonight—a single engine plane crashed near a small airport at Ocean Isle, NC. We’re checking on the identity of the pilot as two people were taken to a trauma center after the crash.

The North Mecklenburg rescue squad is closing after 60 years. Tonight, our reporter Alex Giles is asking how losing these volunteers will affect response time in the Huntersville area.

In my Crime Stoppers investigation, I’ve got exclusive video and audio of a man who hid a shotgun in his pants, pulled it out, then robbed a gaming parlor. At one point, the stick-up appears to get violent. Watch and help police identify the crooks.

Also, tonight, Charlotte’s “Most Beloved” John Hancock was inducted into the WBT Radio Hall of Fame. To which I say, it’s about time. Congratulations old buddy.

