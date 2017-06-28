North Meck Volunteer Rescue Squad closing after 58 years of service

For decades the North Meck Volunteer Rescue Squad has rushed to the aid of nearby residents living in Huntersville, Davidson, and Cornelius.

That service will end this week.

The rescue squad posted a letter on social media announcing that they will run their final call on Friday. The letter states that the rescue squad is losing funding.

That funding will, in turn, be provided to the Huntersville Fire Department.

“We’re upset and sad obviously because this is a big part of our lives. We have people that have been here 20-plus years,” explained Michael Tessari, assistant chief of the rescue squad.

Tessari said the members of the squad understand why more funding is going towards the fire department these days.

