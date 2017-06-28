Charlotte man charged with murder in fatal shooting in November

A suspect has been charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a man who was found dead in a car in west Charlotte in November 2016.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 26-year-old Jadarius Irving McCall was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for the shooting death of 33-year-old Deon Davis.

Police say McCall is facing four additional charges from warrants that were on file.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, Davis was found dead inside a car on the 2800 block of West Boulevard in west Charlotte. Police said Davis had been shot.

While conducting their investigation, officers said they were approached by a woman who said she was inside the vehicle with Davis when he was shot. She suffered a gunshot wound to her hand and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

Officers say McCall was arrested without incident Wednesday.

