Man facing multiple charges in Burke County chase

A Burke County man is accused of leading the county's narcotics team on a chase Wednesday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Joshua Allen Jubin was driving a white Nissan Maxima and fled from the Burke County Narcotics Task Force on Mill Race Road in Morganton.

Jubin ran a stop sign and began a chase with the narcotics team, the sheriff's office said. Deputies did not say what time the chase occurred.

Jubin drove into Caldwell County where he then jumped and ran from the vehicle, deputies say.

Jubin was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

