Burke Co man accused of leading narcotics team on chase

A Burke County man is accused of leading the county's narcotics team on a chase Wednesday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Joshua Allen Jubin was driving a white Nissan Maxima and fled from the Burke County Narcotics Task Force on Mill Race Road in Morganton.

Jubin ran a stop sign and began a chase with the narcotics team, the sheriff's office said. Deputies did not say what time the chase occurred.

Deputies said Jubin drove into Caldwell County where he then jumped and ran from the vehicle.

Several charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies did not say whether Jubin was arrested in connection with the chase.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

