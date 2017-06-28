Warrants: Ballantyne teen kept inside GA home, intentionally malnourished by capturer

A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.

Seventeen-year-old Hailey Burns, who had been missing since May 2016, was rescued Saturday by the FBI from the home near Duluth, Ga. When she was found, officials say, she was malnourished.

RELATED: Missing teen from Ballantyne found alive in Georgia, man in custody

Four warrants have been drawn against 31-year-old Michael Ren Wysolovski, who owned the home where Burns was rescued, according to the District Attorney’s Office in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

**WARNING: Some of the information obtained in the arrest warrants may be disturbing for some readers**

According to the warrants, Wysolovski is facing felony charges for aggravated sodomy, cruelty to a child, interstate interference with custody and false imprisonment.

Wysolovski reportedly controlled all aspects of Burns' life after she left her Ballantyne home in 2016.

He allegedly limited her total daily calories and kept a diary of what she ate, according to the warrants. If she ate too much food, she would not be allowed to be allowed to eat the next day.Investigators say he did this to keep her gaunt and malnourished because that was one of his sexual preferences.

The warrants state that Wysolovski kept Burns behind a gate that went from the floor to the ceiling, which restricted where she could and couldn’t go in the home. He also reportedly told her that if she tried to leave the home, she would be arrested.

Officials say Wysolovski was not charged with kidnapping because she went with Wysolovski willingly, at first.

In 2016, Burns' father said she left a diary behind that detailed a plan to run away with a man she met online.

“He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” he said.

"Unfortunately there are many, many people out there who are targeting children," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Kaplan said. "And they are using platforms online to target them. Having an awareness of what your children are involved with - who they are communicating with regularly - is very important to make sure this doesn't happen to them."

Burns’ rescue came after she reached out to a woman in Romania via an online chat room. That woman then contacted her parents, in Charlotte.

The teen, who has Asperger Syndrome, was reunited with her parents in Charlotte Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.