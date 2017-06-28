Molly's Kids: Good news for Hickory 2-year-old Ansley Robinson!

First off, is this not a perfectly beautiful photo? Secondly, there's great news to share about the 2-year-old Hickory girl you see here, Ansley Robison.

Ansley was diagnosed with Rhino Virus in October of 2015. It put her on a ventilator for two weeks and because her immune system was so low she almost died. She healed from that, but there were still issues with her immune system, kidneys and neurologically. Her parents were trying to get her accepted into the rare disease clinic at Duke Hospitals.

Her family just found out... she's in!

Her mom, Kelsey, excitedly emailed to let us know they've been accepted into the clinic and will be going for five days in August.

Kelsey also emailed two other equally beautiful photos. We’re attaching them here.

Short update, but a good one.

#MollysKids

Read original February post here.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**