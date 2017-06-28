Duo caught on camera stealing from vehicles in Matthews

Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help identifying two males that were captured on video stealing from vehicles early Friday morning.

The break-ins happened in the Windrow neighborhood off of Idlewild Road. Police say several items were taken from most of these vehicles that were targeted.

Anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the two people in the video is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-847-5555.

