Lancaster Co man charged with burglary, turns himself in for stealing from charity

A Lancaster County man is accused of breaking into a business and a non-profit on Great Falls Highway.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old James Matthew Alman was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary.

Deputies said Alman broke into the Bubbles and Blades business in the 1300 of Great falls Highway.

The owner of the business arrived Monday morning around 7:40 a..m. to find a broken window on the side of the business and found blood in several areas inside, deputies said.

Nothing was missing from the business, the sheriff's office said.

A second burglary call came in nearly two hours later around 9:42 a.m. Monday morning at the non-profit Christian Services on Great Falls Highway.

A broken window was found at the front of the non-profit, deputies said. A ski pick was found near the broken glass and was used to gain entry, according to the sheriff's office.

Security video showed a burglar entered Christian Services around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said money, clothes, shoes, toothpaste and a cell phone were missing from the non-profit.

Alman turned himself in to the Lancaster Police Department Monday for the Christian Services burglary, according to deputies. Alman was interviewed Tuesday regarding the Bubbles and Blades burglary, and was then served with a warrant charging him for that robbery Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement Wednesday:

“Although both of these burglaries involved minimal damage and theft, incidents like these create great hardship for business owners. One of these businesses is a charity. I am glad we identified Alman quickly and were able to charge him with the burglaries.”

If you have any information about these burglaries, you're asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

