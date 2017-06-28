Man wanted in armed robberies at two Charlotte convenience stores

A man is wanted in connection with robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint this week.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man robbed the 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte around 1:08 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the same man is also responsible for robbing the Xpress Mart on Nations Ford Road in south Charlotte at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The man is described as a black male, around 5-foot-5 and has a average build. The man has short hair and a small beard, officers say.

During the 7-Eleven robbery, the man wore a blue hoodie with a zipper in the front, black track pants and black shoes with a white outline on the soles, police said.

If you know who this man is or his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

