Two-vehicle collision causes power outage at Carolina Place Mall

Two vehicles crashed and caused a power outage for a short time at the Carolina Place Mall Wednesday.

According to the Pineville Police Department, two cars collided and one car then struck a power box around 12:30 p.m. before hitting the Mattress Firm on Carolina Place Parkway.

Since the vehicle struck a power box, power to about one-third of the mall was knocked out, police said.

A spokesperson with the store REI said they had lost power, but their power was restored around 2 p.m.,

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

