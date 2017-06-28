Two-vehicle collision causes power outage at Carolina Place Mall - | WBTV Charlotte

Two-vehicle collision causes power outage at Carolina Place Mall

PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Two vehicles crashed and caused a power outage for a short time at the Carolina Place Mall Wednesday. 

According to the Pineville Police Department, two cars collided and one car then struck a power box around 12:30 p.m. before hitting the Mattress Firm on Carolina Place Parkway. 

Since the vehicle struck a power box, power to about one-third of the mall was knocked out, police said. 

A spokesperson with the store REI said they had lost power, but their power was restored around 2 p.m., 

