Two-vehicle collision causes power outage at Carolina Place Mall

This year's 24 Hours of Booty cycling fundraiser is fast approaching.More >>
This year's 24 Hours of Booty cycling fundraiser is fast approaching.More >>
Two vehicles crashed and caused a power outage at the Carolina Place Mall Wednesday.More >>
Two vehicles crashed and caused a power outage at the Carolina Place Mall Wednesday.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man robbed the 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte around 1:08 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man robbed the 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte around 1:08 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman now living in Charlotte said a date raped her after she told him she worked at an abortion clinic in Raleigh.More >>
A woman now living in Charlotte said a date raped her after she told him she worked at an abortion clinic in Raleigh.More >>
The legislation will be considered by a House committee as a proposed committee substitute, a process that allows lawmakers to introduce legislative proposals long after the deadline to file bills has passed.More >>
The legislation will be considered by a House committee as a proposed committee substitute, a process that allows lawmakers to introduce legislative proposals long after the deadline to file bills has passed.More >>