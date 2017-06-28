Elderly man's van with wheelchair lift stolen from Ballantyne-area retirement community

A 92-year-old man's van with a wheelchair power lift attachment was stolen from a retirement community in the Ballantyne area Saturday afternoon.

According to the police report, the man's white 2000 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Brightmore of South Charlotte complex on Old Ardrey Kell Road. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

"We had several cars broken into around Ardrey Kell and Providence Road West last night," police said in a community alert message. Police say the cars were unlocked. "If you look into your car and see something of value, so will the bad guy," police say.

Officials advise residents to call 911 if they see someone breaking into a car, and to try and give as much information as possible.

"Thieves don't think about your feelings," police say.

