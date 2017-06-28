Wanted: Couple accused of stealing multiple phones from Huntersville Walmart

A couple is wanted in an iPhone theft at a Walmart in Huntersville.

Police say the man and woman went into the store on June 2 and stole multiple phones. Police say the pair is believed to be involved in similar larcenies in other areas.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

