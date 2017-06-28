24 Hours of Booty adds fundraising walk

This year's 24 Hours of Booty cycling fundraiser is fast approaching.

Nearly 1,200 cyclists will fill the Booty Loop in Myers Park on Friday evening, July 27, all with one goal in mind. The cyclists are raising money to support 55 different programs at the Levine Cancer Institute, which are free to people living with and recovering from a cancer diagnosis.

If you've never been bold enough to ride, there's a new option for you this year. The 24 Foundation has decided to add a walk to the the fundraiser.

"Just like you can ride as much as you want, you can walk as much as you want and raise some money," Brittany Wilson said, who is the interim executive director with the 24 Foundation.

The walk will be held on a 1.6 mile loop from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The $30 registration fee will get you a T-shirt, lunch, snacks, a day of programs and the satisfaction of knowing that 100% of the money you raise will benefit our community.

The staff at Top Golf, the new Charlotte driving range and fun destination, have decided to form a small but mighty walking team of three.

"I personally am going to be a part of it. I don't ride a bike so I'm glad there's walking. I've heard it is really fun and we are excited to help support the 24 Foundation," Madison Martin said, who is the marketing manager at Top Golf.

Deressa Prater is a project engineer for Messer Construction who just moved to Charlotte in February. She was able to get her co-workers to form a walking team, too.

"We just plan to walk until we can't walk anymore," Prater said.

Here's the catch. There are only 50 walking spots left. So you must act fast. The good news? WBTV's Kristen Miranda, who will help kick off the ride on Friday night, is forming a walking team to get things started Saturday morning.

If you want to join, click here. If you'd simply like to donate to the effort, click here.

