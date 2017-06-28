Are you ready to try Uber Eats, Charlotte?

Starting today (yes, that would be Wednesday), Charlotte will join the list of cities that have the Uber food delivery service, UberEATS.

A free download that’s separate from the Uber ride-share app, UberEATS allows you get food delivered from participating restaurants using Uber drivers. More than 100 restaurants have signed up to use it. There’s a $4.99 delivery fee, but you can get a $5 discount on your first two orders (use the code CLTLETSEAT).

To use it, download the app or go to ubereats.com and enter your address. After you pick the restaurant and place your order, you can track it as it’s prepared, picked up and delivered. Like the ride service, your charge comes from your account, although you can tip the drivers directly using cash.

Some of the restaurants that already have joined: Kid Cashew, Pinky’s Westside, 204 North, Cantina 1511, Pure Pizza and Flying Biscuit Cafe.