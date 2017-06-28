NC lawmakers finish budget veto override

The Republican-controlled General Assembly has made good on its promise to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the two-year state budget. The House completed the override with a vote of 76-43 Wednesday. The Senate did its part Tuesday.

Now the two-year spending plan becomes state law and largely takes effect when the new fiscal year begins this weekend.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper vetoes NC budget bill; Republicans vow to override veto

Cooper announced his veto earlier this week, saying Republicans drew up a short-sighted plan with excessive tax cuts that will make it harder in future years to pay for things like teacher pay. But GOP leaders say it contained many initiatives that Cooper had previously sought and had promised the override.

The override means all five of Cooper's vetoes since taking office in January have been overturned. Cooper's veto marked the second time a state budget had been vetoed — the other one occurred in 2011.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.