FBI assisting in search for Raleigh-Durham Airport employee who never returned from break

Allison Cope was supposed to return from a break from a Starbucks in Terminal 2 at 3 p.m. Monday but did not show up, The Raleigh Durham Airport Authority Police Department said. (Credit: Courtesy RDU International)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department are assisting the Raleigh Durham Airport Authority Police Department in their search for an employee who never returned from her break Monday afternoon, RDU officials confirmed.

Police were at Allison Cope’s home Tuesday night and took two computers – one of which belonged to Cope, according to Cope’s roommate.

Cope was supposed to return from a break from a Starbucks in Terminal 2 at 3 p.m. but did not come back, RDU police said.

Cope is in her mid-20s , 5'6" and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Friends said that later Monday afternoon, Cope’s debit card was used at a Shell gas station in Wake Forest. The amount spent was the remaining money in her account — about $23.

CBS North Carolina stopped by the two Shell gas stations it might have been. Workers said they’d spoken with police and didn’t remember seeing Cope.

Sarah Kosinski — Cope’s friend and roommate — says police told her surveillance cameras captured Cope going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2.

Her ID badge used to swipe out of the parking lot at 3:08 p.m. But friends said there are no cameras in the manager’s lot where Cope’s car was parked. So it’s unclear if she was driving.

“She always checks in with us,” said Kosinki. “She always tells us if she is going to be late. She always is extremely dependable. She would never just leave her phone at work. She would never clock out for a break and not continue to work her shift.”

Andrew Sawyer, a spokesman for RDU, said that “other agencies may be involved” and that this is a “very active investigation.”