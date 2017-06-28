Fire investigators: Vacant Charlotte school building fire intentionally set

A fire that broke out at an old school building north of uptown Charlotte late Tuesday night was intentionally set, the Charlotte Fire Department confirms, causing $175,00 worth of damage.

Arson investigators were called to the building on Prince Hall Avenue near Statesville Avenue, where smoke could be seen pouring out of the building.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the school has been vacant since January.

It took 52 firefighters nearly two hours to get the fire under control.

Extra firefighters were called when a second alarm was issued, around 12:34 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

