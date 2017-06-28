CRB: Keith Scott shooting ruling incorrect

Good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Just wanted to let you know what is going on before going on set. Today is Wednesday, June 28. We're live on air when you wake up!

This is big. The Charlotte Citizens Review Board says Charlotte police ruled incorrectly when they said the Keith Scott shooting was justified. The Board weighed the case for more than four and a half hours behind closed doors. So what will happen next?

Your help is needed! Police are calling on the public to help them solve four robberies across Charlotte in the past 24 hours. The latest one happened at a 7-11 on Brookshire Boulevard. WBTV's Micah Smith is breaking down where the other crimes happened and their connection.

I've heard so many people talking about the high cost of cable. If you've cut the cord, but still want to watch your favorite shows, a new live streaming TV service that is coming to Charlotte! We'll explain what it is!

Change is coming to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools when it comes to discipline. Students as young as four years old are getting kicked out of school for disobedience and insubordination. We'll tell you the policy change being weighed by the school board.

RECALL ALERT: Publix shoppers listen up. There is a listeria concern for its Tropical Medley Mix. We'll tell you what the store wants you to do if this product is in your pantry right now.

WEATHER CHANGES: Another comfortable start to the morning! When is the humidity coming back? Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate forecast each and every morning so you're prepared when you head out the door.

