CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Fall Again To Columbus Tuesday 5-0

Knights Fall to Clippers 5-0 on Tuesday

Lucas Giolito Fanned Seven Batters Over Seven Innings



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Lucas Giolito fanned seven batters over seven inning on Tuesday, but the Charlotte Knights fell to the Columbus Clippers by a score of 5-0 in game two of their four-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.



Giolito (2-7, 4.86) was charged with the loss after he allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings. Giolito walked just one batter, but allowed two home runs in the contest. He threw 95 pitches (59 for strikes). RHP Jake Dunning gave up two runs on five hits over two innings.



Columbus LHP Shawn Morimando (7-5, 3.72) tossed a complete game shutout for the win. Morimando allowed just five hits and struck-out 12 batters on the night. He tossed 107 pitches (75 for strikes).



Nicky Delmonico led the way offensively for Charlotte with two hits on the night. In all, the Knights recorded five hits in the game two loss.



The Knights will continue their four-game series against the Clippers from BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and Bucky Dent will sign autographs and meet fans. RHP Chris Volstad (1-3, 6.49) will get the start for the Knights in game three against LHP Chris Narveson (1-4, 3.69) for the Clippers.



Pre-game radio coverage of Wednesday’s 7:05 p.m. game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com