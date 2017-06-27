Firefighters rescue dog from Lincolnton storm drain

Firefighters in Lincolnton rescued an elderly dog who was stuck in a storm drain Tuesday evening.

The dog, named Poppy, was stuck in a drain on the 1400 block of Magnolia Grove Road. Firefighters with the South Fork Fire Department spent between 30 minutes and an hour rescuing him.

Poppy's owner said the dog is between 16 and 17 years old.

GOOD NEWS: Elderly dog pulled from a storm drain tonight in Lincoln Co.-great work by South Fork Fire Dept. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/BqzRf99nfZ — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 28, 2017

Officials are not sure how the dog got stuck in the drain or how long he had been there.

