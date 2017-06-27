Firefighters rescue dog from Lincolnton storm drain

Police say two males attempted to break into a home, but the residents began chasing the suspects away. That's when both the victims and suspects opened fire at one another.More >>
The dog, named Poppy, was stuck in a drain on the 1400 block of Magnolia Grove Road.More >>
Scott, 43, was killed when police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road.More >>
From the company that brought you "fourth meal," get ready for Taco Bell weddings. Yes, you read that right.More >>
The policy committee will discuss the policy change again before the full board votes on it.More >>
