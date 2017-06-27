Firefighters rescue dog from Lincolnton storm drain - | WBTV Charlotte

Firefighters rescue dog from Lincolnton storm drain

By Alex Giles, Reporter
Connect
(Photo courtesy Emmanuel Campos) (Photo courtesy Emmanuel Campos)
LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters in Lincolnton rescued an elderly dog who was stuck in a storm drain Tuesday evening.

The dog, named Poppy, was stuck in a drain on the 1400 block of Magnolia Grove Road. Firefighters with the South Fork Fire Department spent between 30 minutes and an hour rescuing him.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE RESCUE

Poppy's owner said the dog is between 16 and 17 years old.

Officials are not sure how the dog got stuck in the drain or how long he had been there.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly