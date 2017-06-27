Historic vote

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

The big news tonight—Charlotte’s Citizen’s Review Board makes history by not supporting police. In an 8-2 vote, the board said it found errors when CMPD cleared its officer in the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott last year. There will an appeal hearing in August, but because the board has no subpoena power, all it can do is make a recommendation in the end.

If you've cut the cord, but still want to watch your favorite shows, you may want to check out a new live streaming TV service that is coming to Charlotte. YouTube TV will cost $35 a month and feature 40 channels.

A drone pilot was arrested after flying over Romare Bearden Park uptown. The man claims he was hired by the Chamber of Commerce for the event, but chamber officials say they don't know him.

There must be something in the water in Huntersville. Luke Maye won a NCAA basketball championship playing for the UNC Tar Heels in April. Tonight, Luke’s brother Cole can win an NCAA baseball championship if his Florida Gators team can defeat LSU at the College World Series. Delano will tell us how the game came out at 11:00.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!