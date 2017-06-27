PHOTOS: Huntersville firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

You might call them "lucky ducks" after nearly a dozen baby ducks had to be rescued from a Charlotte storm drain Tuesday.

According to Huntersville Fire, firefighters were called to Rosedale Hill Avenue Tuesday morning to the report of ducks stuck in a storm drain.

Crews crawled into the drain and were able to save ten ducklings from the drain.

The animals were handed over to Huntersville Police's Animal Control to be cared for.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.