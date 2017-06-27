House committee to consider impeachment proceedings against NC secretary of state

Elaine Marshall (Courtesy of Elaine Marshall | Photo provided to the Charlotte Observer in 2016)

A committee in the North Carolina House of Representatives will consider legislation that would begin impeachment proceedings against North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall on Wednesday.

The legislation will be considered by a House committee as a proposed committee substitute, a process that allows lawmakers to introduce legislative proposals long after the deadline to file bills has passed.

Representative Chris Millis (R-Pender) introduced the PCS. The move comes months after he called attention to the fact that Marshall was commissioning notaries public who are not legal residents of the United States.

Millis demanded Marshall’s resignation in March, after her office issued commissioned to people holding DACA cards, a program started by the Obama administration that allows certain illegal aliens who entered the US as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

A notary public witnesses and certifies the signing of important documents, including birth certificates and absentee ballots.

In March, Millis said he would move to impeach Marshall if she did not voluntarily leave office.

