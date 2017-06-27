Man dies two days after being injured in east Charlotte crash

A man injured in a crash in east Charlotte Sunday passed away at the hospital on Tuesday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of E. WT Harris and Randy Drive. Police said the vehicle, a 2006 Cadillac, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 34-year-old Zemmie Lee Pendergrass Jr, had to be freed from the vehicle. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Investigators say speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

At 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Pendergrass was pronounced deceased at CMC.

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to call Detective Bush at 704-432-2169.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.