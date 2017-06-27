Gastonia man wanted for attempted murder considered 'armed and dangerous'

Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Christopher Shaquille Adams, 23, is charged in a shooting reported on June 15, on the 600 block of Scruggs Street in Gastonia. Adams has outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His last known address was an apartment on the 800 block of Glenn Street in Gastonia.

Adams is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

