York County Sheriff's Office prepares for active shooter in mock scenario

Police say two males attempted to break into a home, but the residents began chasing the suspects away. That's when both the victims and suspects opened fire at one another.More >>
Two long-time Catawba College employees in the Admissions area, Elaine Holden and Steffanie West, will assume new responsibilities August 1 when Cindy Barr, the current Vice President of Enrollment, departs the college.More >>
The single-vehicle wreck happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of E. WT Harris and Randy Drive.More >>
Anna Hertel, a rising senior at Ardrey Kell High School in Ballantyne, won The Best Dancer Award Monday night at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.More >>
From the City of Kannapolis: Kannapolis City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2018 budget on Monday evening.More >>
