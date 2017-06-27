Burke Co man accused of secretly recording bathing minor

A Burke County man was arrested after being accused of secretly recording a minor who was trying to bathe.

James Ward Moody, 56, is charged with first-degree exploitation of a minor, secret peeping, and indecent liberties.

Deputies say they received a report of the incident on June 2. They said when they got the home, they found that Moody had set up a recording device in a bathroom where he knew the minor would be bathing.

Investigators say Moody confessed to putting the device in the bathroom and setting it to record. According to the report, he claimed the incident was "an isolated accidental encounter."

Moody appeared in court on Tuesday and was given a $50,000 bond.

