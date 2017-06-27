With no Monk for summer league, Bacon to get more chances to shine

Hornets 2nd round draft pick Dwayne Bacon stands to get more playing time with Malik Monk doubtful for play in the summer league.

And already in just one day of training camp, the guard-forward is already impressing.

"He handles the ball well," said Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas who is serving as head coach of the summer league team. "He has a very, very smooth game. I'm intrigued by the way he handles and the pace that he plays at. It was just the first day and we'll see but he'll have the ball coming to him."

Another big surprise is Bacon's play in the pick and roll which he didn't do a lot of at Florida State.

"Pick and roll is my thing," said Bacon. "I like coming off the screen. I feel like I can create for a lot of people besides myself. I can hit the big. I can hit the wing guy. I feel I can attack and shoot the mid range so I've been able to do the pick and roll for a while."

In his 2 years with the Seminoles, he averaged 16 points per game so his scoring abilities are not questioned.

Many fans will look at Bacon to carry this summer league team but guys like guard Briante Weber, guard Treveon Graham, and forward Johnny O'Bryant will lead this team. All of those guys spent time on the roster of the Hornets last season.

Weber played in 20 games last season for the Hornets while Graham played 27, and O'Bryant played 11.

"They know how things are going to be," Bacon said. "They've been thru it and I'm just falling their lead right as of right now. It's all about learning. I'm the rookie so I'm taking the lessons right now."

Summer league play is in Orlando and the Hornets will tip things off Saturday when they take on Miami.

