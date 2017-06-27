Google will launch millennial-focused, $35/month TV service soon in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - Google is expanding its YouTube TV service to Charlotte.

The $35/month service that streams channels like ABC, FOX, ESPN and NBC is geared specifically toward cord-cutters, especially millennials, and other budget-conscious TV watchers.

Charlotte is among 10 new markets to get the service “in just a couple of weeks,” the tech giant announced last week at VidCon, an online video conference held every year in California. A spokesman for the company declined to provide a more specific timeframe.

“YouTube TV was built for the YouTube generation that loves live TV but wants it delivered in a way that suits their mobile and flexible lifestyles,” Google said in a blog post.

YouTube TV allows access to six accounts per household, and also has a cloud DVR with no storage limits.

Google has said millennials subscribe to YouTube TV more than any other generational group. The service faces competition from existing live TV services like Dish’s Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and AT&T’s DirecTV Now, among others.

Google has been growing its offerings in the Charlotte area. Google launched its fiber service last summer in parts of Charlotte, for instance, and it also opened a “Google Fiber” space in the refurbished former home of Dixie’s Tavern uptown.

The other markets getting YouTube TV include Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne.

YouTube TV launched in April and initially included just five markets: San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, Tech Crunch reported. It’s unclear why Google is unrolling the TV service in waves – the Google spokesman could not be reached for additional comment.