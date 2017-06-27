Monk will miss Hornets Summer League Training Camp

For fans wanting to see Charlotte Hornets 1st round draft pick Malik Monk play in the Summer League, you may have to wait until the preseason to see the rookie lace his sneakers.

Monk sprained his ankle in the draft process and will miss the team's summer league training camp and is doubtful to play in the summer league in Orlando which starts this Saturday.

Monk is now rehabbing and is expected to be out 2 to 4 weeks. He should be ready for training camp in September.

Summer league certainly would have benefited the rookie but he will be around the team this summer so it shouldn't be a negative as he heads forward.

"I wouldn't say it hurts that much but it doesn't help," said Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas who is the head coach for the summer league team. "He's here, he's learning the way we do things. Cliff (head coach Steve Clifford) does such a great job with these guys preparing them. He'll be prepared but it'd been nice to have him."

