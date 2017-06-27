Woman accused of abandoning sick cat along road in Monroe

A woman accused of abandoning her sick cat on a Monroe road Thursday has been charged.

Police say 42-year-old Michelle Antoinette Raymond dumped her 11-year-old cat, named Samson, along Willis Long Road. The cat reportedly suffers from a kidney disease and is still missing.

Raymond told police she also placed dry food with Sampson because she was unable to care for the cat and its medical issues.

Rescue volunteers and police searched the area but haven't found Samson.

Samson is described as a yellow and white male cat that is "very ill."

Raymond was charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor abandonment of animals. She is currently being held at the Union County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4722.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.