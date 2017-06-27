Molly's Kids: 3-year-old Lauren Hawking continuing to fight

We first met Lauren Hawking - the three-year-old Charlotte fighter who was born with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and is legally blind – in February. Her mom, Anne, just sent us an update.

Lauren had a successful decannulation (removing the tube that helped her breathe) about a month ago. Anne says it's an extremely tough transition, both mentally and physically, but Lauren is making great strides.

"We are SO excited to normalize her life a little bit," Anne says. "We are easing her back into family life and therapies so she'll resume developmental and social progress."

It’s a short little update, but a good one. It’s nice to read positive updates.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**