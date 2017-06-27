Gov. Cooper vetoes NC budget bill; Republicans vow to override veto

Gov. Roy Cooper has officially vetoed Senate Bill 257, the North Carolina budget bill, and has sent it back to lawmakers.

Cooper announced at a press conference Monday that he planned to veto the bill.

“This budget is short-sighted and small minded,” he said Monday. Cooper had previously called the budget the most “fiscally irresponsible” he’s ever seen.

Cooper explained his reasoning for vetoing the bill via a press release Tuesday morning:

This budget neglects our schools and our economy at a time when North Carolina should be making public education stronger, not giving special breaks to those at the top. It prioritizes tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations and shortchanges our workforce and schools at a pivotal time of growth. The budget also lacks structural integrity by failing to account for population growth, inflation and looming federal reductions, by using one-time revenue for recurring expenses, and by adopting a tax plan that will cause the state to fail to fund promised teacher salary increases in future years, along with funding for early childhood education, community colleges and universities. Additionally, the Act contains provisions that infringe upon the Governor’s ability to faithfully execute the laws, including the administration of this Act, as required by the Constitution, and violating the separation of powers. These shortcomings can be fixed, and I encourage the General Assembly to do so by capping tax cuts so they benefit the middle class, investing more in public education, and fixing the unconstitutional flaws in this bill. But in its current form the Act shortchanges North Carolina. Therefore, I veto the bill.”

Republicans have already said they will override the governor’s veto.