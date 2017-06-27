Teen charged in deadly north Charlotte Memorial Day shooting

A teen has been arrested in a Memorial Day shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in north Charlotte.

Daveon Antonio Andrews was shot to death the night of May 29 in the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Lakewood Avenue.

Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced 18-year-old Larry Darnell McVay Jr. was being charged with murder in Andrews' killing.

The night of the shooting, officers found a second person with a gunshot wound a block away, at the Fast Stop convenience store. Medic took him to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries.

"The initial investigation has revealed that both victims were shot at the same time and location," police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or whether the shooter(s) and victims knew each other.

In addition to murder, McVay was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He went to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

While WBTV was on scene, more gunshots rang out in the area.

Officers spent more than an hour with their guns out and drawn. CMPD's helicopter was circling above with the spotlight searching the area.

"While officers were at the crime scene, an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots from a nearby location. No one was injured. It is not known if this suspect was shooting at someone in particular or if it was related to the homicide," CMPD says.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

