Feta Cheese Egg Boats

Presented by Kristen Chidsey, A Mind "Full" Mom

Ingredients:

4 mini sourdough baguettes

½ cup shredded Swiss cheese?

½ cup diced cherry tomatoes?

12 large The Country Hen eggs?

½ cup sour cream?

½ teaspoon kosher salt?

¼ teaspoon black pepper?

3 scallions (white and light green parts only), thinly sliced?

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the center position. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.?

2. Using a serrated knife, cut a V-shaped section from the top of each bread loaf, stopping the knife about ½ inch from the bottom of the loaf.?

3. Remove the loose bread tops, and scoop out a bit of the inside, too, to form the “boats.” Discard the scooped bread. Place the boats on the prepared pan.?

4. Evenly distribute the feta cheese and cherry tomatoes between the cavities of the boats.?

5. Whisk together the eggs, sour cream, salt, pepper, and scallions in a medium-sized bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the boats, distributing it evenly between them.?

6. Bake until the eggs are puffed and no longer jiggle when you shake the pan gently, 20 to 30 minutes.?

7. Let the boats cool for about 5 minutes. Sprinkle them with the fresh chives, slice into 8 pieces total, and serve warm.