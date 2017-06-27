There is a new island along North Carolina's coast and people are going crazy

A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.

The new stretch of land has been nicknamed "Shelly Island" by visitors who say it is the perfect spot to collect seashells.

According to CNN, the island was spotted by visitors and has been photographed by Chad Koczera and his drone. Shelly Island has reportedly grown from a tiny isle to a large land mass.

A post shared by ???????? (@chadonka) on May 31, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

It formed off the tip of Cape Point in the Outer Banks near a popular fishing spot and the iconic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. The sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

While it has been popular with shell collects and anglers, officials warn that getting to the island can be dangerous. A strong, wide rip current rushes between the point and the island, and officials are warning people not to walk or swim across the current.

There could also be discarded fishing hooks lying on the bottom, Bill Smith, president of the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association, told the Pilot, along with sharks and large stingrays.

People who are familiar with the Cape's ever-changing coastline say the island could disappear as quickly as it arrived.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.