Blue Restaurant & Bar closes Tuesday after 14 years in business uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - The uptown Mediterranean hot spot Blue Restaurant & Bar is closing Tuesday after nearly 14 years in business.

In an email to customers late Monday afternoon, Blue’s management said the restaurant has been sold, and that they will provide “more details about what we are doing soon.”

“We are looking forward to seeing as many of you as we can for one last visit to Blue. Please make a reservation and stop by to say goodbye,” the email read. Reservations can be made online here.

Blue, located in the Hearst Tower at the corner of 5th and College streets, is owned by restaurateur Alex Myrick, the stepson of former U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick, a Charlotte Republican.

Additional details about Blue’s closure were not clear – Alex Myrick could not immediately be reached for comment.