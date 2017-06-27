Dump truck crash takes down power lines in northwest Charlotte

Several people were without power in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning after a dump truck took down power lines.

It happened around 2:59 a.m. in the 5200 block of Terminal Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a dump truck struck a power pole, bringing the power lines down.

Most of the power was restored by 5:30 a.m.

Click HERE to view Duke Energy's outage map.

There's no word on what caused the accident.

No injuries were reported.

